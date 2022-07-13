Predictions for Crosby, Jones in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders' pass-rushing duo of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones will consist of two differing courses in the 2022 season.

The Las Vegas Raiders now have one of the best defensive duos in the league in Pro Bowl edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

While most expect the two will elevate one another as a dynamic old-young power pair, I believe one will trend upward as the other begins to descend in the 2022 season.

Maxx Crosby: Career-high in sacks

Crosby comes off of what was a fantastic third season with the Raiders.

He finished the season with 8.0 sacks, 56 combined tackles, seven passes defensed, 30 quarterback hits, and a league-leading 82 quarterback pressures en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Considering the star defensive end will only be turning 25 years old next month, it's hard to imagine Crosby not continuing to progress over the next few seasons.

I don't anticipate a Defensive Player of the Year award for the Pro Bowler anytime soon, but I do see him passing his career-high in sacks in the 2022 season.

It's weird to think the young pass rusher achieved his career-high in sacks way before his name was even mentioned among the NFL's best at his position.

Crosby registered 10.0 sacks in his rookie season while starting in only 10 games. He also forced four fumbles and surprisingly hasn't forced any since.

I expect Crosby to record around 11 to 14 sacks during the 2022 season. Yes, that is a significant step-up from last season's total of 8.0, but I think his high numbers of quarterback hits and pressures will finally start paying off, as I assume that has been a big emphasis for the edge rusher this off-season.

Chandler Jones: Under 10.0 sacks

I know it sounds contradicting for me to say a change of scenery will have a negative impact on Jones but not for wide receiver Davante Adams. The difference, though, is that Jones' numbers have been on a decline, while Adams' have not.

Setting aside the 2020 season, which Jones missed the majority of due to injury, the veteran edge rusher -- despite coming off a Pro Bowl season -- posted 8.5 fewer sacks and 12 fewer combined tackles in the 2021 season than he did two seasons prior.

While I do think Jones will still significantly help this Raiders' defense, I think age is finally catching up to the four-time Pro Bowler.

The 32-year-old was the point of emphasis for opposing offensive lines during his years in Arizona, but now, that role belongs to Crosby, who many believe to be a top-five defensive end in the league already. For the first time in a long time, Jones will be taking a backseat.

I project around 8.0 to 9.0 sacks for Jones next season, which is still nothing Las Vegas can complain about.

