It’s “Just Win Baby,” Not “Just Tie Baby”

It's always been "Just Win Baby" for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the post-season.

With everything on the line on Sunday, it was a pressure-filled matchup in Allegiant Stadium.

"There were so many fourth downs, so many opportunities to get them off the field. We were just stressed out," Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby said. "Guys were cramping up, hurting. And we just had to make our mind up at the end of the day.”

"We had to dig deep."

The mentality was all about winning the game at all costs.

In the case of running back Josh Jacobs, he made sure he made it onto the field, injury or not.

"I told them, there's no way I don't play in this game – hurt or not," Jacobs said. "They were going to get everything out of me. So just how it played out was amazing, for real."

"When the four minutes came before overtime, I told them 'I'm the closer. That's what you brought me here for, let me close,'" Jacobs said. "When we got the opportunity and they tied the game in overtime, I looked at Oly [offensive coordinator Greg Olson] and I said, 'It's time.' And we collectively came together. ... And we just made it happen."

As for placekicker Daniel Carlson, who booted the game-winning field goal in overtime with time running out, he says these are the moments that make his job fun.

"I'm pretty even keel. I think personality-wise, that's kind of me and the experiences helped for sure of getting more and more of these," Carlson said. "For me, it's just doing the same thing whether I'm in practice – any other kick in that game was just as important.”

“The first four was just as important as that last one. ... It's definitely something I've tried to get a little more used to.”

"That's what makes it so fun though, especially as a kicker. Not that our job gets boring, but the butterflies, the adrenaline, those big kicks – that's what makes it exciting."

From the beginning, it’s always “Just Win Baby”.

