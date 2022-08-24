Maxx Crosby is Preparing to Take on a Much Bigger Role Off the Field

Life is coming at Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby pretty fast now.

While the Pro-Bowler continues to receive recognition after recognition for his 2021-22 campaign as the 2022 NFL season approaches, Crosby is preparing for something much more important than a new season.

Crosby and his fiancee, Rachel Washburn, are expecting their first child together.

"It's crazy, yesterday was five -- I think we got five weeks now," Crosby said in Tuesday's media availability. "So it's unreal. It flew by, I'm just super excited. This camp has been super long. Lot going on. Rachel's [giving] me updates, sending me videos. Frickin' seeing a baby kick around in her stomach -- it's like the craziest thing.

"But it's incredible. It just gives me an extra bit of motivation having a daughter on the way. We've been talking about it for so long and finally it's about to really happen, so I can't wait until she gets here, we're gonna have a blast, so it's gonna be great."

One thing that can be complicated for an NFL star that is anticipating the special moment that Crosby is is if the child is born on a game day. Though, Crosby said he is already prepared for such an event.

"I've already talked to Coach [Josh] McDaniels as far as planning for that," he said. "We have an emergency team who's gonna call me if she goes into labor and everything like that, so we're already ahead of the curve. I feel like it's just gonna happen the way it's supposed to happen, so I'm not stressing about it."

Crosby has said before that Washburn was his savior in many ways. The 25-year-old is nearing his two-and-a-half-year sobriety anniversary. Washburn has played a big role in that journey, and now, he is needed at her side during this pregnancy.

"[S]he truly is like -- she's a warrior," Crosby said. "She's been through it all. We've been through everything together. And it's rare. She was with me before I ever did anything, ever made a play or anything like that. She's just incredible. The way she's been handling this has been inspiring."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter