Raiders Roster Evaluation: Maxx Crosby

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

It's been no secret how in need of pass rush help the Raiders have been in need of the past several seasons.

They made moves this offseason to help with that, (more on that soon), but they'll also need their homegrown players to continue improving their production.

One player who has been able to give the Raiders consistent production is defensive end, Maxx Crosby.

The former fourth-round pick from 2019, Crosby has led the Raiders in sacks each of the last two seasons.

That includes a 10-sack season as a rookie in 2019, followed up with seven sacks last season when he was often double-teamed.

Crosby has been one player on the Raiders defensive line who's been able to deliver that kind of production the last two seasons.

It's because of that production that Crosby could be in line for an extension in the near future.

Up to that point, there should be no doubt as to his status as a linchpin on the Raiders' defensive line.

If anything, the Raiders might need Crosby to be even better in order to have the best chance to make the playoffs.

They'll need internal improvement from a number of players, and if there's any defender on the Raiders who is capable of it, it's Crosby.

