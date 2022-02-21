Maxx Crosby Reflects on 2021 Season

Las Vegas Raiders DE Mxx Crosby reflects on the 2021 season and looks ahead to the offseason.

Raiders.com’s recently caught up with Las Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby on an episode of the podcast, “Upon Further Review,” to reflect on Las Vegas' improbable 2021 season.

Crosby, Defensive MVP of this year’s Pro Bowl, first got into the experience of his first Pro Bowl appearance.

“It was incredible, the whole week, just being with [Mike] Vrabel and that staff, just being around different coaches and seeing how they do things was really cool,” Crosby said.

In a season of ups and downs, Crosby and the rest of the Raiders had to remain focused on the task at hand despite the adversity that the organization consistently had to face.

“When you’re in it, it’s hard to really break down everything that’s going on around you, you just kind of roll with the punches,” Crosby said. “But, yeah, since the season ended, it makes me grateful that I was around such a unique, crazy environment even though there were some negatives to it, obviously, from coaching to players, all those things.

"It’s just a credit to Rich [Bisaccia] and that whole coaching staff — Coach [Rod] Marinelli — those dudes are amazing — great leaders, great men.”

The star defensive end discussed the frustration of what could have been had the Raiders moved on past Wild Card Weekend.

“It just sucks being on the other side,” Crosby said. “You see the [Cincinnati] Bengals doing their thing — we almost beat them and they’re in the Super Bowl. In a way, it’s inspiring because we know we’re not that far.”

Las Vegas is forced to turn its attention to the offseason with last season behind them. Crosby said there’s a different mindset entering the offseason this year as opposed to the end of last season.

“Last year, you know, we didn’t make the playoffs, so now, we got more motivation,” he said. “We’re going in the right direction, we just want to continue going in that direction.”

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter