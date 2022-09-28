Crosby: “We’re Just Not Finishing and Getting the Wins”

It’s a theme that comes up a couple of times every season.

Finishing on the field.

The Las Vegas Raiders are winless after three contests. Pro Bowler Defensive end Maxx Crosby says finishing is one of the big issues the Silver and Black need to work on.

"We're doing a lot of good things, we're just not finishing and getting the wins," Crosby said. "On the outside, it's frustrating, I get it. It's frustrating in here. We work our ass off every day to try to go out there and be our best, and I feel like we're on our way. Even though it's hard right now and seems like the world is closing down, we have a lot of positive things to take away."

Crosby also noted that in the middle of the season last year, the Raiders struggled and went on a losing streak.

Yet, all the NFL remembers about is the fact that the Silver and Black reached the playoffs.

Crosby reminds fans that there’s still a lot of football to be played this season.

"We're going into Week 4 now. There's a lot of football left," Crosby said. "Last year we lost, what, five out of six in the middle of the year? If we were to quit, nobody would have talked about that year. All they remember is us going to the playoffs. ... We want to play, but right now it's let's get a win. It comes down to getting a win. That's all we're trying to do. It's tough, but like I said, we've got great guys, great coaches, great players, so we just got to keep moving forward."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1