Las Vegas Raiders Met with Virginia Tech TE James Mitchell

Raiders met with Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell as one of their Top 30 visits before the 2022 NFL Draft.

On the one hand, the Las Vegas Raiders are pretty much all set in the tight end department with Darren Waller, Foster Moreau and the newest addition Jacob Hollister.

However, as tight ends are tough to come around in both the NFL Draft and free agency, the Silver and Black are still making sure tight ends are on their radars.

More specifically, they’re keeping on an eye on late-round picks and potential undrafted free agents.

One of those players is Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell.

Just a few days ago, Jeremy Fowler confirmed on Twitter that the Raiders used a Top 30 visit on Mitchell.

“Virginia Tech TE James Mitchell has made Top 30 visits to the Raiders and Bills, per source,” Fowler tweeted. “Mitchell was a preseason All-ACC selection before tearing his ACL in September. He’s tracking toward a healthy 2022 season.”

Prior to his ACL tear, the tight end played in 22 games, catching 52 passes for 838 total yards. He averaged 16.1 yards per reception and booked seven touchdowns during his time with Virginia Tech.

Mitchell also had seven rushing attempts during college, with five of those resulting in a rushing touchdown.

With that said, it’s important to note that Mitchell was unable to participate in both the NFL Combine and his Pro Day.

Mitchell is projected to be drafted on Day 3 of the draft.

Regardless, if the Raiders manage to grab Mitchell, he’ll be a developmental tight end that the Silver and Black have if one of their other tight ends gets injured.

