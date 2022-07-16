Raiders Hosted Sheriff’s Leadership Series at Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to partner with the leadership of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

Since their arrival to Las Vegas, the Raiders have participated in various community related events to help discuss and create possible ways of engaging within the community.

On Friday, the Raiders extended their commitment by hosting members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to a Sheriff’s Leadership Series, which was provided with breakfast, lunch and concluded with an exclusive tour of Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders Alumnus and Chief of Staff Marcel Reece addressed the group that included LVMPD officers, dispatchers and administrative staff.

Guest speakers at the event shared strategies to help develop skills in the areas of executive coaching, leadership development and strategic planning, and generating ideas on how the Raiders organization can continue to engage and lead within the community.

It is not the first time the Silver and Black have hosted an event such as this.

Back in 2018, the Raiders held a similar event to the Sheriff’s Leadership Series, and during the time they hosted the event, it was at the construction site of Allegiant Stadium.

In the previous event, participants were able to tour the Las Vegas Raiders Preview Center and meet with executive leadership where they discussed the future of the organization and its approach to supporting the community.

The Sheriff’s Leadership Series was developed in 2010 and is facilitated by the Institute for Executive Development.

According to the LVMPD, the Sheriff’s Leadership Series was designed to improve the effectiveness of current and emerging leaders by providing a comprehensive set of learning experiences that are rigorous, engaging, and relevant.

Not much has changed since the first meeting in Las Vegas, the Raiders have continued to be actively involved with the LVMPD this year.

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, Reece and a few other alumni visited a northeast substation to say thank you and present the officers with snacks, gifts and an autograph session as an appreciation for their service.

“When we promised Las Vegas they were getting more than a football team they were getting a family member, that's all part of it,” said Reece when he visited the local police station.

After the draft, the Raiders Rookie Club, which is composed of the rookie players on the Silver & Black’s 2022 roster, visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to discuss community-police relations in Las Vegas and initiatives with the Raiders.

After the discussions the rookies were able to tour the facility, including a visit to the Fusion Watch Center.

The Raiders have made it a staple to serve the community, and by working together with local officers, they continue to build a great relationship with them and the members of their communities.

