Three Raiders Who Have Impressed So Far

There have been several Las Vegas Raider players who have reached new levels of play so far this season.

In getting out to a 5-2 start, the Las Vegas Raiders have seen a number of players who have been driving forces to their success.

Some of them, though, may have come unexpectedly, and we'll be looking at a few of those Raiders who have pleasantly defied expectations so far this season.

Nate Hobbs

It's hard not to start with the Raiders 2021 fifth-round pick, a player who, before the season, most thought would fit in as a depth piece and special teams contributor.

Instead, Hobbs took advantage of injuries during the preseason to showcase his play and win the Raiders starting nickel cornerback spot.

He's then gone on to be arguably one of the most important players on the Raiders defense.

Hobbs ranks as Pro Football Focus's fifth-best rated cornerback this season and is fourth on the team in total tackles.

If he can keep up this level of play, he might go down as the biggest steal of the entire 2021 NFL Draft.

Bryan Edwards

The second-year wide receiver had a rookie campaign to forget as injuries prevented him from having a very meaningful role.

This year, however, Hobbs has proven to be a potent downfield threat in a way similar to Henry Ruggs III.

He has similar yardage figures as both Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, despite having at least 20 fewer targets less.

That comes by averaging 19.1 yards a catch, as Edwards has rebounded greatly to look like a legitimate starting receiver.

Solomon Thomas

Coming in a one-year deal, Thomas hasn't been a starter for the Raiders this season, but he's done a good job in earning a potential second life in the NFL.

After being viewed as a bust with the San Francisco 49ners, Thomas has been able to fill a new role as a pass-rushing interior defender.

Hobbs has 2.5 sacks on the season, more than he's had the last two years combined, and is on pace for career highs in pressures.

He's also been rated as a top-20 pass rusher on the interior according to Pro Football Focus.

Hobbs has given the Raiders a different look on the inside of their defensive line, and in the process has shown he could be a productive player.

