NBC Sports Announce Commentary Team for 2022 HOF Game

The Las Vegas Raiders under new head coach Josh McDaniels will get the first early primetime spotlight when they play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

The preseason game, which takes place annually at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, marks the beginning of the preseason for all NFL squads.

For this season’s edition, the Raiders and Jaguars were selected to play in the primetime preseason game.

With it being NBC’s turn to air the Hall of Fame football game, on Tuesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced NBC’s announcing crew to air the game.

Mike Tirico will be in the booth as the play-by-play announcer with Cris Collinsworth as the color commentator. NBC newcomer Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter.

All three make up the new Sunday Night Football package after Al Michaels, who was paired up with Collinsworth until last season, left NBC to join Amazon’s Thursday Night Football package.

Collinsworth enters his 14th season in the booth for NBC’s Sunday Night Football package while Tirico will be calling primetime NFL games for the 17th straight season. Stark has previous sideline experience in the NFL during ABC’s Monday Night Football package from 2000 to 2002.

As for the teams themselves, while the Silver and Black have received plenty of primetime action, it will be the first time in 14 seasons that Jacksonville will appear on Sunday Night Football.

It is also only the Jaguars' second time appearing in the Hall of Fame game. The only other appearance was in 1995 against the Carolina Panthers.

The Jaguars will be playing in a game that marks the first time a Jaguar player will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in former tackle Tony Boselli.

The Hall of Fame game is set to take place on Thurs. Aug. 4.

