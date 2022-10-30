Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to start a winning streak for the first time this season when they face the New Orleans Saints.

To do that, they'll have to hit on these keys to have the best chance to win, and we'll have the final predictions for who comes out on top.

Generate turnovers

This could've been more attainable if Jameis Winston was starting at quarterback for the Saints on Sunday, but the Raiders defense could still have their chances to take the ball away.

It might not be a coincidence that in both the Raiders' wins this season, they've seen their defense take a turnover back for a touchdown.

They may not score on Sunday, but the Raiders are at their best when their defense is making plays.

Keep it simple on offense

Even Raiders fans probably wouldn't have predicted the teams offense would finally start to pick up once running back Josh Jacobs became the featured attraction.

Having 140 or more rushing yards in three straight games has reaffirmed Jacobs status as one of the best runners in the NFL.

The Saints haven't been stout against the run this season, ranking below-average both in rushing yards allowed and rushing yards per attempt.

Especially with this game being on the road, the Raiders need to continue to ride Jacobs while he's on this historic run.

Final predictions:

Both the Raiders and Saints likely had bigger expectations for themselves than both teams having only two wins.

The Raiders have arguably the hottest player in the NFL right now in Jacobs, though, and that could be enough to win the day.

Final score: Raiders 24, Saints 21

