Las Vegas Raider X-Factors Heading into Monday

The Las Vegas Raiders will be facing their first great test of the season when they go up against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night in Las Vegas.

The Raiders probably will need to play as perfect as possible to beat a team the quality of New Orleans, but getting some X-factor players to step up could be the difference in a game like this.

That’s what we’ll be going over heading into Monday as we look at the players who could swing the game for the Raiders.

1. Nelson Agholor

The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver caught quarterback Derek Carr’s only touchdown pass last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. With Henry Ruggs III a non-participant at practice on Thursday due to a knee injury, the depth of the Raiders receiving core could be tested early this season.

Even if Ruggs plays, he could be used more as a decoy due to the injury. It would mean that Agholor gets a significant opportunity on a big stage. If he can step up, it would mean a big difference against a game Saints defense.

2. Clelin Ferrell

It might seem strong to call a former fourth overall pick an X-factor, but Ferrell so far in his young career has struggled with consistency.

Ferrell made a big impact last week in being on the game-saving 4th- and-1 tackle at the end of the game against Carolina, and for the Raiders defense to succeed against the Saints, they will need players like him to put pressure on quarterback Drew Brees.

The Raiders likely can’t afford to only have one sack in a game against one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. They’ll need pressure, and if Ferrell can bring that along with his other linemates, the Raiders defense should be able to hang in this game.

3. Nicholas Morrow

With starting linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski not expected to be healthy for the game on Monday, it probably will fall to backup Nicholas Morrow.

Morrow hasn’t missed a game for the Raiders over the first three years of his career and based on the number of snaps (46) he played in Week 1 against the Panthers, it looks like he’d be the next man up to fill the middle next to Cory Littleton.

With former Raider Jared Cook at tight end for the Saints, that will be an important match-up to watch. If Morrow can help handle that assignment, it will give the Raiders

