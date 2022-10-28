X-Factors for Raiders vs. Saints

One thing that the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have in common is that they've had multiple players who've stepped up and surprised this season.

It presents a situation where any number of players could make plays that swing the momentum of the game on Sunday.

Taysom Hill

What better place to start than with arguably the ultimate gadget player in the NFL.

That's what Taysom Hill has been to the Saints, filling in as a quarterback, runner and receiver during his now six-year tenure in New Orleans.

Hill's currently classified as a tight end, but he's one in name only. The Saints have found ways to get him the ball in a variety of situations.

Hill can have games where he flashes talent, like when he rushed nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks.

He can have plenty of others where he might see only a few touches, making Hill's usage a significant factor heading into Sunday.

Clelin Ferrell

Some Raider fans may have forgotten about defensive end Clelin Ferrell all together with him coming off the bench this season, but things may be starting to change.

Ferrell got his first extended amount of playing time this season against the Houston Texans, getting three total tackles and a half-sack playing 41 snaps.

With the recent trade of defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, it could open up the opportunity for Ferrell to get a bigger look in the d-line rotation.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin