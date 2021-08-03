Raiders Opposing CBs No. 3: James Bradberry

New York Giants James Bradberry is coming the best season of his career and will be challenged by Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

We now move to the secondary and the best cornerbacks the Raiders will see this season.

At No. 3 is a player who finally was able to breakthrough in his fifth season, cornerback James Bradberry of the New York Giants.

In his previous four seasons, all with the Carolina Panthers, Bradberry's numbers didn't necessarily point to star quality.

The former second-round pick was a consistent starter for the Panthers but rated mostly as an average corner.

Bradberry totaled eight interceptions and 47 pass breakups over those four seasons, while never rating higher than 33rd in Pro Football Focus's cornerback rankings.

Once he got to the Giants, Bradberry was able to finally unlock the potential in his 6-1, 212-pound frame.

He tied his career-high of three interceptions and set a new career-high in pass breakups and forced fumbles with 18 and 2, respectively.

He also continued being solid in run support, having his fifth straight season of 50 tackles or more.

He finished the season as PFF's seventh-ranked corner for the 2020 season, his first ever in the top-10.

He helped elevate the Giants defense to its first top-10 NFL ranking in four years and looks like he deserved every bit of the three-year, $45 million contract the Giants signed him to the last offseason.

