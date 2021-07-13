Raiders Opposing RB's No.3: Saquon Barkley

New York Giants Saquan Barkley will be looking to rebound from an injury ruined season and poses big concerns for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL preseason amazingly is just over a month away, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee games when looking at their 2021 schedule.

After looking at the three best quarterback matchups the Raiders will have, we now move to the three best running backs.

This was a good field, with names like Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon missing the cut. Even the top three could be interchangeable with each other.

Even so, we're going to rank them, starting at No. 3, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Going simply by pure talent, Barkley could be No. 1 on any sort of running back list. He hasn't fared well recently, though.

The Giants star tore an ACL in their second game against the Chicago Bears, and his status for this season's opener against the Denver Broncos is uncertain.

If he's able to return to the form that he showed in his rookie season, then the Raiders will have a great challenge on their hands.

It was as a rookie in 2018 that Barkley led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,028, 1,307 rushing, and 721 receiving on 91 catches.

He also scored 15 total touchdowns and averaged five yards a carry, putting together one of the best debut seasons in recent memory.

Barkley's sophomore effort in 2019 wasn't as strong, as he missed three games while still finishing with over 1,000 yards rushing.

A healthy Barkley might top this list, but with his health status still being unclear, we'll have to see what level he ends up being at in 2021.

