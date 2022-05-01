Day Three Recap: Inside the NFL Draft Experience here in Vegas

We recap the final day of the NFL Draft Experience and how Las Vegas closed out the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft comes to a close in Las Vegas. The three-day event was nothing short of the world-class entertainment the city is known for.

It finished out with a finale in fans will never forget.

Fans were able to return and participate at the NFL Draft Experience and experience something different every day.

And on the third and final day of the festivities, Las Vegas did not disappoint.

Day three would offer the opportunity to view an array of Las Vegas performers, such as the Blue Man Group, Piff the Magic Dragon, Terry Fator, Absinthe, and special guests for free at the Draft Theater located on the Fountains of Bellagio.

NFL DRAFT EXPERIENCE

On Saturday, a few Las Vegas Raiders attended the NFL Draft Experience.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman, Alex Leatherwood, and former running back Marshawn Lynch met with fans for pictures and autographs sessions.

At the NFL Las Vegas Store in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Cincinnati Bengals’ legend and Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz attended an autograph session.

Las Vegas is known for wedding chapels, and marriages with Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe as witnesses, but fans at the NFL Draft witnessed a marriage at the center stage of the NFL Draft Theater.

The Raiders also hosted the Reigning Champs, a flag football tournament where boys and girls ages 8-17 will compete in the one-day tournament in one of eight divisions (8U, 10U Coed; 12U Coed; 14U boys; 10U, 12U, 14U, 17U girls).

U.S. MILITARY ENLISTMENT CEREMONY

A special U.S Military Enlistment Ceremony took place on the Draft stage Saturday morning. As the Department of Defense held a joint enlistment ceremony for ten future service members joining the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines.

INTERNATIONAL DRAFT SELECTIONS

The move to expand the NFL globally was in hand on Day Three of the Draft, as it included many picks from international locations in Brazil, Germany, Mexico, and the UK.

A new one, in particular, was the city of Munich in Germany. They will be the site of the first NFL regular-season game in Germany which will take place this fall and feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL CONCERT SERIES

After two outstanding headlining performances from Weezer and Ice Cube, GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping artist, MARSHMELLO closed out the 2022 NFL Draft Concert Series, while releasing a new song with Tokischa.

Las Vegas was exactly what the NFL was looking for when they assigned the Raiders to host the NFL Draft. As one of the best entertainment cities in the world, fans seemed to enjoy the festivities and hope this is not the last time the NFL Draft is hosted in Sin City.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter