Day Two Recap: Inside the NFL Draft Experience here in Vegas

We recap Day Two of the NFL Draft Experience and take a look into the last day of the NFL Draft festivities.

The 2022 NFL Draft continued its festivities in the center of the Las Vegas Strip, putting up an encore for fans in attendance.

Las Vegas welcomed fans back to its NFL Draft Experience, where on Day Two of the festivities, they were able to meet and greet former and current NFL Superstars. including Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

It came as no surprise that the lines to take a picture and autograph with Crosby were long and worth the wait.

Jones officially met Raider Nation superfans Wayne Mabry's "The Violator,” and "Gorilla Rilla" during a fan experience event.

At the same time, fans throughout the NFL Draft were taking pictures with two of the most iconic superfans in the NFL.

As thousands of NFL fans returned for yet another astonishing wave of events at the NFL Draft Experience, performances by America's Got Talent Winner Kodi Lee, Vegas sensation Blue Man Group and amusing ventriloquist Terry Fator were all performing on the second stage located on the Fountains of Bellagio.

NFL Draft

The second round of the NFL Draft began with an opening act of Criss Angel trying to escape with his life.

As teams selected players, Raider Nation waited patiently toward the end of the third round (90th overall) for their team to select its first pick of the draft.

Originally, it was supposed to be the 86th before the Raiders traded that selection to the Tennessee Titans.

As the Raiders turned their pick in, the NFL and the Raiders organization honored and celebrated the late Daryle “The Mad Bomber” Lamonica, who passed away at the age of 80 this month.

Raiders legend and Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen walked down the stage, joined with a few Raiderettes and Mr. Las Vegas man himself, Wayne Newton, to select the first and only choice of the night for the Raiders, guard Dylan Parham from Memphis.

NFL Concert Series

As part of the NFL Concert Series, Raider Nation president and rap artist, Ice Cube, headlined with a performance at the conclusion of the draft.

Las Vegas doesn’t sleep but for those who do, Day Three is upon us, and on its final day of what has been nothing short of a main event, fans will have another opportunity to interact with players and participate with the events planned.

Saturday, starting at noon ET, rounds four to seven will start and end with a star performance by the Vegas DJ, Marshmello.

