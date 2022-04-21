NFL Announces Draft Events in Las Vegas

The NFL will be hosting a number of community events in Las Vegas the week of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The annual NFL Draft is enough for any fan base to get excited over its team and see what prospects could put them over the top in the upcoming season.

That goes double for fans in whatever city the draft is hosted in that year, and for fans of the Las Vegas Raiders, they'll have their fill leading up to this year's draft.

That comes as the NFL has announced they're going to host community events across the city during draft week.

The week will start on Monday with NFL Green, in partnership with the City of North Las Vegas and Verizon, planting 32 large Mondale Pine trees at Craig Ranch Regional Park and Goldcrest Park.

On Tuesday, NFL Green will be partnering again with Verizon and the Springs Preserve Foundation to plant 10 trees and hundreds of drought-tolerant, climate-adapted pollinator plants in the Botanical Gardens.

On Tuesday there will be a virtual panel discussion for students across the country that have participated in the "Character Playbook" social-emotional learning digital course, hosted by the NFL and EVERFI.

On Wednesday, there will be both a youth football clinic for Las Vegas children that involves 2022 draft prospects and an Inspire Change event with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

Moving on to the first day of the draft on Thursday, the NFL will host a private football skills and drills clinic followed by a Special Olympics Unified Flag Football game featuring Special Olympic Nevada athletes.

On Friday, the league will host another private clinic for Fuel Up to Play 60 students at Draft Experience, focusing on football-specific fitness stations.

On Saturday, the NFL is partnering with Nellis Air Force Base to invite 150 service members and their families to enjoy day three of the draft.

There will also be multiple events happening throughout the draft, like Las Vegas native Savanna Scott serving as the draft's Fuel Up to Play 60 student reporter.

It all adds up to an entire week filled with charitable and entertaining events for the city of Las Vegas and NFL fans from all over.

