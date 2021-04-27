Raiders NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Divine Deablo

Virginia Tech Hokies safety Divine Deablo brings great skill to the NFL Draft and could fit with the Las Vegas Raiders

With only a few short days before the 2021 NFL Draft begins, the Las Vegas Raiders still have some obvious needs in the secondary.

They did add a new face at safety recently in free agency, reuniting with their former first-round pick from 2016 in Karl Joseph.

Even with that signing, the Raiders could still use more capable depth in a secondary in need of playmakers.

If they decide to wait until the middle rounds of the draft to add someone, Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo could prove an intriguing option.

Having been a member of the Huskies for five years in total, Deablo enters the draft on the older side at 23 years old.

He’s coming off his best season as a starter at the same time, though, leading the ACC in interceptions with four in 2020.

Very big for a safety at 6-3 and 226 pounds, that size gives Deablo the ability to really bring the punishment on tackles.

What’s impressive for that someone with that size is that Deablo has great balance in space and is usually never gets lost.

His play-processing speed has been lauded, as he’s a player who demonstrates great instincts and is assignment sound.

He also has experience playing in multiple positions on the backend, having played deep safety, in the box, and in the slot as well.

Despite that, his size has made evaluators think that he’s more a tweener than versatile, meaning he may not have one great fit at the NFL level.

He doesn’t have great recovery speed, and even though he’s played in the slot in college, his stop/start speed isn’t thought to be good enough to have him be there much in the future.

Last year was also the first year in his college career that he put above-average production, giving teams pause to wonder if it may have been a fluke.

Regardless, he still showed the ability to make great reads in coverage, and his size should serve him well in being around the line of scrimmage more.

A change to linebacker may even be in store for him in the future, but in any case, Deablo has the instincts to be a plus player.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1