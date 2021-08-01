What to look for in the Raiders Preseason Games

With the new implementation of the extra regular-season game, the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason will be limited to only three games.

It’s likely that like with every team in every preseason, fans will only get glimpses of the core lineups they will see in Week 1. With that being said, it is still worthwhile to examine position battles, newcomers, various rotations, etc.

Here’s what to be on the look for in Las Vegas’ preseason games:

Game 1: Seattle Seahawks

This game will be fans’ first sight of Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron directing an offense in the NFL. Waldron was named the team’s OC in January. As he faces the difficult task of holding the reigns of an offense for the first time, there could be an opportunity for Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to show what his new defense is capable of.

It’s been reported that Waldron plans to use a more hurried offense with quicker passes and short routes. We know Bradley will be executing a Cover 3 defense, and this might play out in Waldron’s favor. But if Bradley wants to test out his tactics while he can, don’t be surprised if you see a fair amount of zone blitzing in this game.

Game 2: Los Angeles Rams

The biggest anticipation surrounding the Rams will of course be directed toward new quarterback Matthew Stafford. This game is likely to reflect the Raiders’ offense, though, as Los Angeles still has one of the top defensive lines in the league.

This could be a good challenge for new additions to the offensive line like Alex Leatherwood and projected backup center, Nick Martin.

The O-line’s performance will also rely on veteran guard Richie Incognito’s communication with new additions.

Game 3: San Francisco 49ers

As with any of these games, fans could see a decent amount of time from backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. Having played in only one game last season, it’s unclear what exactly the former second overall pick could still contribute.

Reports have suggested the that 49ers still have the defensive threat they have had in recent years. NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reported that San Francisco’s defense had a strong showing in Day 2 of training camp already.

If the 49ers are to display their defensive secondary corps at any point Mariota takes the field, it could prove to be a great experience and just the kick he might need if he is called upon early in the season.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin