Las Vegas Raiders Impressive as Madden 21 Released

The much anticipated EA Sports franchise series game is finally out in the market.

Madden NFL 21 has officially been released.

Available on all current platforms, Windows PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. And for those wondering whether to buy the next-gen consoles of Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 during the "holiday season," you are not forgotten.

When purchasing the current version, you will be able to download the game on your new system without repurchasing it.

Some players were able to play Madden 21 three-days before it's release date with the Deluxe ($79.99) or MVP ($99.99) versions.

But for the rest of the world, everyone will have the opportunity to purchase and download the new video game as of today.

This will allow Raider Nation to finally see the Raiders in their new hometown of Las Vegas and their brand new state-of-the-art stadium, Allegiant Stadium, for the first time on a video game.

If you are excited about the high power offenses and video game stats, the Raiders come in with one of the game's top offenses (85 offensive ratings).

Rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, comes in as the second-fastest player on Madden 21, only trailing Chiefs Tyreek Hill.

Ruggs, along with the added weapons on offense, will have opposing defenses on its toes.

It will also allow fans to the Silver and Black back to the Super Bowl in its Franchise Mode, which will not change from its previous versions on Madden 20.

While fans have spoken about the lack of updates on its Franchise Mode and Madden Ultimate Team (MUT), Madden 21 does bring in a new mode called The Yard.

This game mode will allow you to create a custom player, take him from playing high school football, carry over to college, and follow him through the journey of playing in the NFL.

Madden NFL 21 couldn't come sooner as we are expecting the start of the 2020 NFL season.

