Raiders Owner Mark Davis Won’t Attend Games Without Fans

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has become more outspoken recently when it comes to the NFL’s new attendance policies related to COVID-19. Now Davis has made maybe his most notable statement, saying in an interview that he won’t attend Raiders home games this year if fans wouldn’t be able to either.

“I won’t go if the fans can’t go, and the way it looks right now there won’t be any fans at our games,” Davis told Tafur. “It’s all or none for me. Either all the fans are going to be in there or none.”

It’s interesting in terms of the timing since it was reported recently that the Raiders hadn’t yet decided fan attendance. It seems though that now Davis is expecting that no fans will be able to attend games.

In an ESPN interview, Davis went more into that potential decision by saying, “no fan is more important to me than another, no matter if they paid for a $75,000 PSL or a $500 PSL. They’re all Raider fans to me. My mindset today is no fans [should attend games]. I don’t even know if it’s safe to play. ‘Uncertainty’ is the word.”

Davis also went in into his well-covered frustration regarding the league’s previous vote to take the first eight rows of seats at every stadium, saying, “that’s the Black Hole. It’s the people who want to be in the front row. Boisterous fans… now I’ve got to tell 8,000 people that helped build this thing that they can’t come to a game? I don’t have 8,000 seats to move them to. We’re sold out.”

“The optics are terrible: advertising on top of seats belonging to people you’re telling they can’t come to the game. I’d rather have everybody pissed at me than just one person. I’ve got to make it up to them, and I will. This is all about safety and equity.”

