RaiderMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Won’t Attend Games Without Fans

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has become more outspoken recently when it comes to the NFL’s new attendance policies related to COVID-19. Now Davis has made maybe his most notable statement, saying in an interview that he won’t attend Raiders home games this year if fans wouldn’t be able to either. 

“I won’t go if the fans can’t go, and the way it looks right now there won’t be any fans at our games,” Davis told Tafur. “It’s all or none for me. Either all the fans are going to be in there or none.” 

It’s interesting in terms of the timing since it was reported recently that the Raiders hadn’t yet decided fan attendance. It seems though that now Davis is expecting that no fans will be able to attend games. 

In an ESPN interview, Davis went more into that potential decision by saying, “no fan is more important to me than another, no matter if they paid for a $75,000 PSL or a $500 PSL. They’re all Raider fans to me. My mindset today is no fans [should attend games]. I don’t even know if it’s safe to play. ‘Uncertainty’ is the word.” 

Davis also went in into his well-covered frustration regarding the league’s previous vote to take the first eight rows of seats at every stadium, saying, “that’s the Black Hole. It’s the people who want to be in the front row. Boisterous fans… now I’ve got to tell 8,000 people that helped build this thing that they can’t come to a game? I don’t have 8,000 seats to move them to. We’re sold out.” 

“The optics are terrible: advertising on top of seats belonging to people you’re telling they can’t come to the game. I’d rather have everybody pissed at me than just one person. I’ve got to make it up to them, and I will. This is all about safety and equity.” 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reliving Raiders Fond Training Camp Memories

As training camp prepares to begin for the Las Vegas Raiders, we reflect and relive some of the fondest memories of training camps past.

Tom LaMarre

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Key Undrafted Free Agents on Raiders Radar

Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden have struck gold for the Raiders with undrafted free agents, and here is a list to watch in 2020.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Part II: Public’s Underestimation

Because Al Davis cast such a long shadow over the NFL and the Raiders, Mark Davis has been underestimated.

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Top-Five 2020 Opponents by Position: Tight End

With training camp set to open, we preview the top-five players at every position the Raiders will face in 2020. Today we look at tight ends.

Jairo Alvarado

Raiders Still Haven't Decided on Allegiant Stadium Capacity

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Vegas Raiders have yet to decide if fans will be allowed into Allegiant Stadium.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Disrespect of Derek Carr Borders on Ridiculous

Pundits continue to pile on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, setting themselves up to look foolish when 2020 concludes.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

What it Means to be a Raider Podcast: Jerry Robinson

The most passionate fan base in all of the sports is the NFL Raiders. In a series of podcasts, we investigate, What it Means to be a Raider?

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode VII

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

NFL Stars Call out the League Via Twitter

Numerous NFL stars took to Twitter over the weekend to take on the NFL for what they believe is a lack of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Part I: Different from Al

Today we begin a new series taking an in-depth look at Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Hikaru Kudo