NFL Media Evaluates Davante Adams Trade

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks evaluated the Las Vegas Raiders' trade for Davante Adams on "Move the Sticks."

The Las Vegas Raiders' trade for Pro-Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams will hold up as one of the most significant deals of the 2022 NFL offseason.

To prove just how valuable the Adams trade was, NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recently examined the blockbuster move along with the top trades of the offseason thus far, based on the Jimmy Johnson trade chart.

"Davante Adams went for pick 22 and 53. You add up those points, it's 1150, which [is] the equivalent of the 13th overall pick," Jeremiah said on NFL Media's "Move the Sticks."

Jeremiah and Brooks compared the trade with the Miami Dolphins' acquisition of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and found the trades values to be nearly identical.

They evaluated the Hill trade and determined the point total was 1150.6, which would also be equal to the 13th pick.

"You can see the No. 1 wide receiver trades -- obviously you got to pay them with cash -- but the pick equivalent is 11, 12 13," Jeremiah said. "You trade that for those guys all day long."

Brooks went on to add the intentions behind signing such high-level wideouts for each team.

"[D]epending on where you are in the team-building process, you do that for a short-term fix," he said. "Because I think the other thing is age-wise. What you're trying to do is you're trying to look at these guys, I think both of the deals are when they're done, they're three-year deals.

... You're trying to get an elite wide receiver in their prime to coincide with a three-year run."

