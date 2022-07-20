Brother of Raiders QB Derek Carr Speaks on the Difficulty of Learning a New Offense

The start of training camp is upon us and from this day on, the Las Vegas Raiders will look to implement the new offensive system of head coach Josh McDaniels and company.

Learning a new system is never easy, especially a complex playbook coming from one of the best offensive masterminds in the NFL.

NFL Network's Analyst and brother of Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr, David Carr explains how difficult and complex it is to learn a new complex system and offered the latest on his brother.

“This offensive system is difficult to grasp. Like it's not something that you just roll out of bed and say, Oh, we can do this, we're gonna use the same terminology we use in the past with Gruden. It's completely different,” said David Carr on the cast of NFL Total Access.

David has been in multiple conversations with both his brother and Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on how they are both understanding the plays and the meaning behind every play.

“They're constantly talking about the plays. What does this play mean? What does this play mean? How does it translate into what we use to run and now what does it look like?” added Carr.

During OTAs, Derek Carr ran as many plays with the offense to get a feeling of familiarity with the system and now on the first day of training camp they will be ready to pick things up from where they left off a month ago.

In the past, McDaniels has given Tom Brady and Mac Jones the ability to change the play at the line-of-scrimmage and it looks to be that way for Raiders quarterbacks

As the veteran leader on this team Carr will be responsible to learn as much of the offense, and be able to pick anything up from the defenses, in case he does need to change the play.

While there might be plenty of pressure on Carr, it is also the responsibility of the rest of the players to learn the playbook and know where to line up in case the play is being changed.

“You don't want to necessarily tell the defense that you're changing the play, when you're changing the play. So there's some subtle ways that you have to do it as well nonverbal communication with the offensive guys,” added Carr.

The Silver and Black have been putting in extra work during the offseason to arrive at training camp with some knowledge and understanding of the offense.

In the next couple of weeks, the Raiders will have to take another step forward on installing some concepts during preseason and have most of the system ready to go by the first game of the season.

