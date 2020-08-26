SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Linebacker Nicholas Morrow

Hikaru Kudo

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to Week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

Today, we’re profiling linebacker Nicholas Morrow

Making Something From Nothing

Talk about the journey linebacker Nicholas Morrow has had thus far.

Morrow came from a small Christian private Division III school out in Illinois. Sure, he had the talents to be in a Division III football program but if he told anyone in college he would be playing in the NFL, they’d probably tell him good luck.

And it looks like the good luck charm worked.

As an undrafted free agent back in 2017, he signed a deal with the Raiders.

He has started all games since.

In his career thus far, Morrow has a total of 176 tackles including 123 solo tackles. Last season, he managed to book 73 tackles. He snagged an interception as well.

Even with these stats, I think Morrow is generally overseen in the value for the Raiders. Especially with free-agent signings of Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, he can and sometimes is overlooked by his teammates.

However, if any value is to be seen with Morrow, just look at what the Raiders restricted him to during his restricted free agency period this past off-season.

Morrow’s contract tender was set at $3.2 million. This meant that the Raiders can match the offer by another team to keep Morrow on the Silver and Black roster or receive a second-round pick as compensation.

That’s correct. A second-round pick.

In other words, Morrow is currently valued as an equal to a second-round pick in the eyes of general manager Mike Mayock. Instead of Littleton and Kwiatkoski overlooking Morrow, it’s more like Morrow is working alongside the pair.

Mayock and co. still, have faith in Morrow. All he needs to do is keep making solid tackles and improve every season.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 Season Preview

Take an inside look at the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 season with Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Jerryd57

Ingold Partners with AdoptUSKids to Help Foster Kids

Fullback Alec Ingold was part of the foster system growing up. He's helping kids like him get adopted and show them that there's hope for them.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Safety Damarious Randall Gives Raiders More Than Talent

Damarious Randall has been a mentor for the Silver and Black's young defensive backs

Tom LaMarre

Derek Carr Impressed with Bryan Edwards

Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders unquestioned leader, had high praise for rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XI

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders QB Derek Carr: “We Got to Bring Our Own Energy”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says his team can only rely on themselves since fans won't be allowed at Allegiant Stadium this season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders Add Theo Riddick to Backup Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders have added veteran running back Their Riddick to the roster to backup Josh Jacobs.

Jairo Alvarado

by

MSU88CHICK

Best, Worst-Case Scenarios for Henry Ruggs III

As the 2020 season inches closer, we take a look at the best and worst-case scenarios for the Raiders first-round weapon Henry Ruggs.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Footballfan55

Derek Carr: “Great Communication Leads to Great Execution”

Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr believes success comes from how the young players can communicate and execute on the field.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Footballfan55

Raiders Tyrell Williams Has Catching Up to Do

Las Vegas Raiders Tyrell Williams was slowed by foot injuries in his first season with the Silver and Black but is ready to go now.

Tom LaMarre

by

DogtownRaider