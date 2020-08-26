Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Linebacker Nicholas Morrow

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

Today, we’re profiling linebacker Nicholas Morrow

Making Something From Nothing

Talk about the journey linebacker Nicholas Morrow has had thus far.

Morrow came from a small Christian private Division III school out in Illinois. Sure, he had the talents to be in a Division III football program but if he told anyone in college he would be playing in the NFL, they’d probably tell him good luck.

And it looks like the good luck charm worked.

As an undrafted free agent back in 2017, he signed a deal with the Raiders.

He has started all games since.

In his career thus far, Morrow has a total of 176 tackles including 123 solo tackles. Last season, he managed to book 73 tackles. He snagged an interception as well.

Even with these stats, I think Morrow is generally overseen in the value for the Raiders. Especially with free-agent signings of Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, he can and sometimes is overlooked by his teammates.

However, if any value is to be seen with Morrow, just look at what the Raiders restricted him to during his restricted free agency period this past off-season.

Morrow’s contract tender was set at $3.2 million. This meant that the Raiders can match the offer by another team to keep Morrow on the Silver and Black roster or receive a second-round pick as compensation.

That’s correct. A second-round pick.

In other words, Morrow is currently valued as an equal to a second-round pick in the eyes of general manager Mike Mayock. Instead of Littleton and Kwiatkoski overlooking Morrow, it’s more like Morrow is working alongside the pair.

Mayock and co. still, have faith in Morrow. All he needs to do is keep making solid tackles and improve every season.

