Raiders Roster Evaluation: Nicholas Morrow

Nicholas Morrow started double-digit games for the first time in his career last season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Nicholas Morrow had provided reliable depth and filled in occasionally as a starter before the 2020 season.

Like teammate Nick Kwiatkoski, also a former backup, he finally got a chance to earn a more consistent starting role last season.

Morrow started 11 of the 14 games he played last season and set or tied career highs across the board.

He finished with 78 total tackles, eight for a loss, with three sacks and an interception.

Also in common with Kwiatkoski was the high marks Morrow received last season when it came to his coverage ability.

With the aforementioned interception and nine other pass breakups, he finished with the 12th highest coverage grades for linebackers according to Pro Football Focus.

That contributed to him being ranked as the 25th best linebacker in the league last season according to PFF as well.

All of that makes it come as no surprise that the Raiders decided to bring him back on a one-year, $4.5 million contract this offseason.

On a defense that last year was one of the worst in the league, it certainly makes sense to keep a player that was one of its few positive contributors.

The Raiders can only hope that same effort will come as part of a unit that proves to be playoff-caliber next season.

