Raiders Opposing RBs No. 1: Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb has quickly ascended to being one of the best in the league and poses real issues for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they'll have a number of marquee games when looking at their 2021 schedule.

After looking at the three best quarterback match-ups the Raiders will have, we now move to the three best running backs.

Having Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb at No. 1 is sure to surprise people, but if you look at his resume, the fourth-year runner already is one of the best in the league.

Starting from his rookie year in 2018 to now, Pro Football Focus has ranked Chubb first, first, and fourth among NFL running backs.

He missed out on leading the league in rushing in 2019 by only 46 yards, finishing with a career-high 1,494 yards.

Chubb has been a model of consistency, averaging at least five yards a carry and eight touchdowns.

That includes a career-high 12 rushing touchdowns last season when he only played in 12 games due to injury.

Chubb has done all of this all while averaging a little over 15 carries per game the last three years, becoming a model of efficiency at the position.

He's the perfect running back for a Browns offense built around the talents of Chubb and fellow Pro Bowl back Kareem Hunt.

It's what makes containing him such an important task for the Raiders when they face Cleveland again this season.

Chubb didn't play when the teams faced each other last season, and the Raiders were able to pull out a win in Cleveland.

In order to do the same this season, they'll need to stop both of the Browns Pro Bowl backs.

