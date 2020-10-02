What the Return of Nick Kwiatkoski Could Mean for Defense

Ever since linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski left the game in Week 1 due to a pectoral injury, the Raiders defense has been shaky.

Kwiatkoski booked six tackles, including four solo tackles, in 22 snaps before he left the game against the Panthers due to injury.

While his play has definitely been missed by the Silver and Black, it’s more than his tackles that make a difference in the Raiders defense.

It’s his leadership.

While new to the franchise this season, Kwiatkoski picked up the Raiders defensive scheme in a heartbeat, something not all athletes can do. With his very direct and verbal communication on the field, he is one of the captains on the team as well as the defensive play-caller.

With Kwiatkoski practicing in a limited capacity for the first time this week since his injury, it would be huge for the Silver and Black if he could be ready for the Bills game this Sunday.

“Nick is a really good communicator,” Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther told reporters yesterday. “He’s a vocal leader, he sees a lot on the field as far as how we’re set up, getting in and out of calls.”

While linebacker Cory Littleton has taken over Kwiatkoski’s duties during his absence, Littleton has been struggling to adjust to the Silver and Black defense compared to his counterpart.

Littleton himself is a great linebacker, but not the best leader.

Which isn’t anything wrong or even something to be ashamed about. But every defense needs a solid leader.

Kwiatkoski is currently that man for the Raiders. If he does play on Sunday against the Bills, it’ll be a game-changer for the Las Vegas defense.

