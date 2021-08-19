Linebacker Te’von Coney gets Another Chance as a Raider

Te'von Coney is back in black to the Las Vegas Raiders after being released by the organization in 2020.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed linebacker Te’von Coney on Tuesday after waiving him in 2020. He was signed by the Raiders in May of 2019 as an undrafted free agent but was then waived that August.

Coney was granted another chance with the franchise that December when he was signed to the practice squad. That contract expired at the start of 2020, but he was then signed through a reserve/future contract. Finally, in May of 2020, he was waived yet again.

The 24-year-old can only hope that this time around will be different, as he has yet to play an NFL game.

Coney was an impressive linebacker during his college years with Notre Dame. As a member of the Fighting Irish, he played in all 13 games in both his junior and senior seasons.

A big leap was made by Coney from his sophomore to junior season, when he recorded 116 tackles, including 11.5 tackles for losses. He also made three sacks after not recording any in his first two seasons.

The linebacker returned for his senior season with an even better campaign, posting 123 tackles and four sacks. He also made the only interception of his career, which he returned for seven yards.

Coney certainly has the skills that most NFL defenses look for. With defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s talented group of linebackers, though, the young Raider will once again be in a position to prove his value.

Regardless, the dream is still alive for Coney, and you can expect him to give his best while it is.

