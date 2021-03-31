Raiders LT Kolton Miller Agree to Three Year, $54M Extension

With the contract extension, LT Kolton Miller will be a Raider through the 2025 season.

The Raiders are maintaining another member of last year’s offensive line.

Las Vegas and left tackle Kolton Miller agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $54.015 million with $42.6 million guaranteed.

ESPN first reported the news.

The contract extension will keep Miller in the Silver and Black uniform until the end of the 2025 season. The agreement comes with two years remaining on Miller’s rookie contract. While the Raiders have not yet formally picked up the fifth-year option, in practice, the fifth-year option is set in stone.

Miller is expected to make $18 million per year. It makes him the fifth highest-paid left tackle in the league.

Miller is coming off of a solid season last year. According to Pro Football Focus, he was ranked 10th in the league in pass blocking among tackles

As a comparison, during his rookie season, Miller allowed 65 pressures. During his sophomore career, he cut that more than half, allowing a mere 31 pressures.

Miller joins the company of guard/tackle Denzelle Good and guard Richie Incognito, who re-signed with the Silver and Black earlier this month.

