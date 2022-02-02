Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Chris Olave

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is a threat the Las Vegas Raiders will be looking at for the NFL. Draft

Chris Olave isn't the only first-round caliber wide receiver to come out of Ohio State this year, but that doesn't make him any less of a standout.

One of the most accomplished receivers in Ohio State history, Olave finished his college career with the OSU record for receiving touchdowns with 35.

That was punctuated by a career year in his senior season, finishing with 65 catches for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.

That receiving touchdown total was also first in the Big Ten this season, and Olave ranked no lower than third in that statistic in the last three years.

The most notable thing about Olave is his route running, as he has an argument for being the most refined route runner in this year's NFL Draft.

Olave has a high football IQ in knowing how to sell his breaks to create the most separation and taking the angles to create the best target he can for his quarterback.

He doesn't let himself get jammed up at the line of scrimmage despite not having a great size, showcasing great lateral quickness in being able to shake defenders.

Granted, strength isn't the strongest part of his game, as Olave wasn't someone who made a habit of pulling down contested catches.

That's about his one big hole, though, as otherwise he has strong hands and is a true three-level playmaker who could line up all over the field.

Olave is the kind of wideout who can be plugged in and be successful right away, a skill that the Las Vegas Raiders could find very attractive.

