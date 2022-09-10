Raiders Owner Mark Davis Had to Face a Tough Dilemma

Scheduling can get very complicated in the world of sports, especially if you're the owner of a franchise -- or multiple.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is also the owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces have battled their way back to the WNBA Finals, a destination they had reached back in 2020 when they ultimately lost in three games to the Seattle Storm.

This time around, the Aces defeated Seattle to punch their ticket to the title round, where they will face the Connecticut Sun.

At a time when Davis should be feeling excitement for his WNBA team, he cannot help but feel a sense of frustration as he faced a tough decision to make on Sunday.

Just an hour and a half after Game 1 of the series tips off on Sunday, Davis' Raiders will kick off their 2022-23 season at SoFi Stadium when they face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Davis expressed his thoughts regarding the situation when he spoke to USA TODAY Sports.

“I’m like a single parent that has two children I love very, very much and it’s deciding which child do you go to see,” Davis said.

The owner questioned the WNBA's decision to compete with the first official full day of the 2022-23 NFL season.

"'We don’t have the eyeballs.' Well how in the hell are you going to get eyeballs when you’re going up against the opening day of the National Football League?” Davis said. “That part is tough.”

Davis told USA TODAY Sports he plans on attending the Raiders' game.

As if Sunday didn't present enough of a dilemma for Davis, if the WNBA Finals is to reach a Game 4, it would be scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18, the day in which the Raiders host their 2022-23 home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Davis has already made his decision for that day as well.

“I will most definitely be at the Aces game at that point, because it would be a deciding game,” Davis said. “If it’s a deciding game, I absolutely have to be there, whether it’s for the Aces to win it all or not. The fact (Game 1 is) at home, it made this a little easier to make this decision. But it’s not easy.

“It’s absolutely a tough decision because I want to make this clear: The Aces are not a hobby,” he said. “It’s a real deal for me.”

