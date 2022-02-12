Raiders Parting Ways with A.D of Player Personnel Trey Scott

After a decade with the Raiders, assistant director of player personnel Trey Scott is parting ways.

The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing their overhaul under new head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager, Dave Ziegler.

Part of that change includes the departure of assistant director of player personnel Trey Scott.

The news was first reported by Tom Pelissero.

Scott spent the past decade with the Silver and Black, including earning multiple promotions.

He originally came to the Raiders organization after leaving Washington and following director of player personnel Joey Clinkscales in 2012.

Scott started as a Midwest scout and worked his way up the ladder.

He has served as the assistant director of player personnel since 2016.

Scott is also seen as a potential future General Manager candidate.

No word has been said yet about who will fill in the vacant position.

Ziegler and the Raiders continue to compile their new staff.

