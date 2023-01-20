Patrick Graham Named Senior Bowl National Team Coach

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as head coach of the National Team at this year's Reese's Senior Bowl.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy were revealed by the Reese's Senior Bowl on Wednesday to serve as the game's two head coaches.

Graham (National Team) will be joined by New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Ronald Curry, who will hold the role of offensive coordinator.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown will be the team's defensive coordinator.

On the other side, Charles London, quarterbacks coach of the Atlanta Falcons, will act as offensive coordinator of the American Team, while New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington will serve as the defensive coordinator.

“It is a true honor to be selected as head coach of the National Team for the Senior Bowl," Graham said, per the official Reese's Senior Bowl website. "I look forward to meeting and working with these talented young players and getting to know them on an individual and collective basis during Senior Bowl festivities. To be able to evaluate and cultivate relationships with these young men as they begin their professional journeys is an invaluable experience and I sincerely thank Jim Nagy and the Senior Bowl for this tremendous opportunity."

In the past, the teams have consisted of full coaching staffs, but for the first time ever, all coaches will be coming from different organizations.

Head coaches and general managers whose teams did not make the playoffs nominated assistant coaches and coordinators who they thought should be represented on this year's coaching staff.

The nominees were then picked by a panel of league office executives, General Managers Advisory Committee representatives and Senior Bowl leadership.

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl is an all-star game consisting of this year's best NFL Draft prospects.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of Southern Alabama.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.