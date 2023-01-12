Three Raiders Named to PFF's 2022 All-Pro Team

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and kicker Daniel Carlson were all named to Pro Football Focus' 2022 All-Pro Team.

The Las Vegas Raiders were well represented in Pro Football Focus' All-Pro Team for this season.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and kicker Daniel Carlson were all selected as part of PFF's All-Pro first team that was announced Tuesday.

Adams was chosen for the offensive flex spot on the list, with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson having been selected for the two wideout spots.

Adams had yet another incredible season in his first year with the Silver and Black.

The star receiver finished third in the league in total receiving yards with 1,516 for his second consecutive season passing the 1,500 mark.

Adams led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns.

Jacobs was No. 1 in the league in a couple categories of his own, finishing the season first in total rushing yards (1,653) and rushing yards per game (97.2).

This was Jacobs' third season with 1,000-plus rushing yards.

Jacobs and Adams were both named to this year's Pro Bowl.

Carlson ended up tied for the league's second-most made field goals with 34. He also posted a field-goal percentage of almost 92 percent, good enough for No. 5 in the NFL.

Carlson recorded a career-high 11 field goals made from at least 50 yards out on the year.

View PFF's entire All-Pro first team here.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. On March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free agent market this season.

