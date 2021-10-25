Recap From Raiders 33-22 Win Over Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders improved to 5-2 on the season by handling the Philadelphia Eagles and beating them 33-22

One of the biggest marks of good teams is that when they're facing a bad team at home, they take care of business in the way they're expected to.

The Las Vegas Raiders did take care of business Sunday, beating the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-22.

Similar to the Raiders win over the Denver Broncos last week, the final score doesn't even indicate how much in control the Raiders were throughout.

After Philadelphia scored on their opening drive, the Raiders would then score 30 unanswered points and basically dominated the game.

Quarterback Derek Carr was surgical, completing 31-of-34 passes (91.2 percent) for 323 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

It was reported as being the highest completion percentage that any quarterback in NFL history has had with 30 or more attempts.

Carr benefited from the best performance the Raiders offensive line has had all season, giving up no sacks and clearing the way for the Raiders to rush for 119 yards.

A good amount of that came after running back Josh Jacobs exited because of a chest injury, as Kenyan Drake stepped up to have his best rushing game of the season.

It was also a career-best effort for tight end Foster Moreau, who filled in capably for Darren Waller by catching six balls for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Raiders buckled down after giving up the game's first score, especially once the Eagles running back Miles Sanders left because of an ankle injury.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue each of the Raiders two sacks, totaling four in his last three games.

The Raiders also recovered two Eagles fumbles, continuing to find ways to create game-changing turnovers.

Now 5-2 and tied for the best record in the AFC heading into their bye week, the Silver and Black have put themselves in a prime position to recharge and get ready to make a push for one of the better playoff seeds in the conference.

