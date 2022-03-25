Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: RB Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. could be an intriguing day three flier for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders have brought in multiple veteran running backs this offseason, but that doesn't eliminate the possibility of them drafting one this year.

If that happens, it would likely come no earlier than day three of the 2022 NFL Draft, and South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. could be an intriguing late-round target.

Strong is a big-play threat at running back, coming off having 1,673 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground in 2021.

The 5-11, 205-pound Strong led all running backs in college football with runs of 15-plus yards with 30, showing his propensity to get north and south in a hurry.

Strong has good vision that combines with his weaving style of running to make him very effective once he gets to the second level.

He's shown to have good hands out of the backfield, although he was never a prolific pass catcher for the Jackrabbits.

What Strong doesn't have is a good build, which could lead to durability concerns down the road.

He isn't as good going laterally, not being consistent in being able to make the first defender miss.

Strong also isn't a bruiser, normally going down on the first hit with having poor contact balance.

He would likely serve best in a committee role, one where his speed and explosiveness offers a nice change of pace against defenses.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs would offer a suitable partner for such a role, with his driving style meshing well with Strong's speed and big-time play ability.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter