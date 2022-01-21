Raiders Prospect Preview: Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Panther QB Kenny Pickett has rocketed up NFL Draft boards and should the Las Vegas Raiders end up needing a QB, he could be a fit.

With the potential for both a new head coach and general manager next season, the future of the Las Vegas Raiders is very much in flux.

That could include the future of quarterback Derek Carr, who has only one year left on his current contract and it remains an unknown how a new regime could view a future with him as the starting QB.

If the Raiders decide to move on from Carr, or at the very least plan for his departure by drafting his replacement, Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett could be a prospect to watch.

A four-year starter at Pitt, Pickett had shown gradual improvement but hadn't put up eye-popping numbers. That changed in 2021.

In his final season, Pickett recorded career-highs across the board, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns, and averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.

For a school that can tout having Dan Marino as an alum, Pickett finished as the school's all-time leading passer.

Pickett has good size at 6-3 and 220 pounds and showed the ability to be able to make plays off schedule with his mobility.

He showed comfort in being able to survey the whole field and find the right read, and showed his biggest improvement in his accuracy downfield, despite not having the biggest arm.

Pickett's mechanics are sound, and his decision-making is good as well, evidenced by throwing only seven interceptions despite a career-high in attempts.

Pickett mighty not jump off the screen with his style of play, but he was able to make all the plays Pitt needed in leading them to an ACC championship.

Concerns could come in his advanced age at already being 24 years old, and having only one great year on his college resume.

In a system based on timing and accuracy, Pickett could find success in the NFL, similar traits that Carr has used in his success with the Raiders.

