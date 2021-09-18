Raiders and Steelers Injury Reports Released

The injury reports for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers have been released, with major implications for the Silver and Black.

The Las Vegas Raiders have had to work on a short week to get ready to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Sunday.

Based on the injury reports that were released by both teams on Friday, they'll have to do it without several impact starters.

The most prominent player who will miss the game is Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs.

Still dealing with the toe and ankle injuries that played a large part in him only getting 10 carries against the Ravens, Jacobs will miss a game for the fifth time in his career.

It opens up Kenyan Drake to step back into a starting role he had previously had with the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals.

Drake won't have a fully healthy offensive line to block for him, though, as veteran guard Richie Incognito will miss his second consecutive game to start the season.

Combined with the news that guard Denzelle Good, will miss the rest of the season because of a torn ACL, it puts the Raiders offensive line in a tough position going up against the formidable Steelers defensive front.

The other notable names ruled out are backup quarterback Marcus Mariota and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski with a quad injury and a concussion, respectively.

The news isn't all bad. After sustaining a hamstring injury Monday night, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is expected to suit up on Sunday.

"He looks pretty good," head coach Jon Gruden said. "We expect him to go."

Also questionable is defensive end Carl Nassib because of a pectoral/toe injury and defensive tackle Darius Philon due to a knee injury.

As for the Steelers, the only player listed as out for them is defensive tackle Carlos Davis with a knee injury.

Cornerback Joe Haden, LB Devin Bush, and tight end Zach Gentry are listed as questionable.

It certainly seems that if the Raiders are going to be able to pull out a win in Pittsburgh, they'll need their depth, especially on the offensive line, to pull through.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin