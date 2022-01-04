Raiders Daniel Carlson with Four Game-Winning Field Goals

Carlson's last game-winning field goal was this past weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

Entering the final game of the regular season, the Las Vegas Raiders are entering a win-and-stay game.

The Silver and Black are up against their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers defeated the Raiders 28-14 earlier this season in Week 4.

In a high-stake game, comes high-stake field goal attempts.

Luckily for Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson, he has booted four game-winning field goals this season.

The most recent win game was just this past weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

Carlson is currently hovering a 92.1 percent field goal percentage. He has the fifth-highest field goal percentage in the NFL with at least 20 attempts on the season.

"I think he plays like he practices," Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia said. "I don't ever really think much about it.”

“You go to the other end, I think they have a really good battery, our guys have held the job in protection up front and I know he has the mindset, even if he has a bad play before, like the kickoff, to be able to come back and put us up in a position to help our team win.”

“I think the whole team has total confidence in Daniel (Carlson)."

Carlson may decide if the Silver and Black remains alive in the post-season.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin