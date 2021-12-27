Raiders Now Control Playoff Fate

The Las Vegas Raiders' victory now has put them in the drivers seat of their own playoff fate.

Every game matters.

For some teams, that statement no longer pertains, as their fate following the regular season has already been determined. But for a number of teams in the playoff hunt, like Las Vegas, the cliché couldn't hold more truth.

The Raiders haven't made a trip to the postseason since the 2016 season when they lost in a Wild Card game to the Houston Texans.

Las Vegas is currently tied at 8-7 with the Baltimore Ravens and its division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. All three of them are fighting for the final seventh spot in the AFC.

For the Las Vegas Raiders, it is simple. Win your final two games and you are in the NFL playoffs. Lose one of them and it is not over either, you just need help.

As of now, the Raiders have an 18% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Las Vegas has much more of a say in its fate than merely attaining two more wins. The team will have a Week 17 meeting with the Indianapolis Colts, one of the teams that currently stands in front of the Raiders in the playoff picture.

Las Vegas' final game will then be against the Chargers. A victory for the Raiders in that matchup (assuming they overcome Indianapolis) will secure them a ticket to the postseason.

Should said scenario become a reality, the Raiders would have won four-straight games to finish out the season. They haven't won four games in a row since 2016 when they had a six-game winning streak.

Things are about to get chaotic in the NFL. One thing is for certain though: the final two weeks of the regular season will separate those teams that belong and those teams that do not.

