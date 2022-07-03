Skip to main content

NFL Media Predicts Raiders to Win AFC West

Rich Eisen has the Las Vegas Raiders winning the AFC West.

There has been a lot of talk lately regarding the amount of recognition the Las Vegas Raiders have received this off-season.

On Thursday, Rich Eisen said on "The Rich Eisen Show," that Las Vegas has not been given the attention it deserves.

"Everybody's talking about Kansas City because why not? It's Patrick Mahomes," Eisen said. " ... Justin Herbert is atop many people's MVP lists for the upcoming season. The (Chargers) added J.C. Jackson, they added one of the best players on defense of the last several years as well to add to Joey Bosa on that line. Khalil Mack is now going to be wearing powder blue here in Los Angeles. 

"And then Denver. Denver got Russ [Russell Wilson]. Russ is going to cook in Denver. Denver was always that team of the last several years -- they had so many great young offensive weapons, they just needed the quarterback. And they got Randy Gregory.

"Everybody keeps sleeping on the Las Vegas Raiders, except me. I'll be fine with that. I'm not thinking they're winning the Super Bowl, I'm saying they're winning this division. Everybody, you keep sleeping on the Silver and Black. I'll be fine with that."

Eisen had the Raiders at No. 3 on his list of top-five overlooked NFL teams.

At No. 5 were the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by the New Orleans Saints, the Raiders, the Philadelphia Eagles, and finally, the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals at No. 1.

This narrative surrounding Las Vegas goes along with what quarterback Derek Carr had to say to media members when he promoted the American Century celebrity golf tournament. 

“No one thinks anything of us and I think that’s what makes it fun, is you always have to put the ball down and play the football games," Carr said. " … We've got a chip on our shoulder like always; as Raiders, I think that’s how we should have it.”

Whether or not you believe the Raiders are being overlooked heading into this season, there's no question this team has the most exciting potential it's had in recent memory.

