Previewing Week 13 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was the player to have on your fantasy football team in Week 12.

The Las Vegas Raiders were one of, if not, the best teams in fantasy football in Week 12.

The Raiders' offensive stars shined bright in the team's overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and it was evident across the board on the fantasy football Week 12 scoresheet.

Here's how those key players performed on Sunday and where they are expected to wind up by the end of Week 13:

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had his best fantasy football outing just a week after doing so in the team's overtime win over the Denver Broncos.

Carr totaled 20.8 PPR fantasy points in the Week 12 win, having thrown for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

ESPN projects the three-time Pro Bowler to post 17.52 points in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He recorded 13.8 in the Week 1 matchup between the two teams.

Davante Adams

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams registered 14.4 PPR fantasy points off his 74 receiving yards on Sunday.

He is projected by ESPN to record 20.7 points against the Chargers this weekend.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs had the game of his career on Sunday, rushing for 229 yards and two touchdowns, and recording 74 receiving yards as well.

He finished the day with a whopping 48.3 PPR fantasy points. ESPN projects him to put up 24.05 in Week 13.

Mack Hollins

Mack Hollins stepped up in a big way Sunday, posting 63 receiving yards and a touchdown for 16.3 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects him to tally 10.02 points in Week 13.

Ameer Abdullah

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah was able to contribute in a significant way on Sunday, despite the day that Jacobs had in the backfield.

Abdullah finished with 16 rushing yards, 39 receiving yards and a touchdown, good for 14.5 PPR fantasy points.

He is projected by ESPN to post 5.32 points this Sunday.

Daniel Carlson

Daniel Carlson made two field goals and four extra points in the Raiders' win on Sunday. He finished with 10 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects Carlson to post 8.55 points in Week 13.

