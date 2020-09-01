SI.com
What Releasing Prince Amukamara Means for Las Vegas Raiders

Hikaru Kudo

Cornerback Prince Amukamara was released by the Raiders on Monday.

The veteran cornerback, who signed a deal with the Raiders this off-season after being getting axed by the Bears, is without a team once again.

But in order to understand why the Raiders cut Amukamara, it has to do with why he was signed by the Raiders in the first place.

The 6-foot, 205-pound cornerback has experience with the Giants, Jaguars, and Bears respectively, and knows what it takes to play on an NFL team.

Although he only has 10 interceptions and a mere six forced fumbles under his name, his experience and veteran leadership are what Las Vegas was looking to use this season.

When Amukamara was picked up, he was an insurance player in case rookie Damon Arnette didn’t work out and/or struggled through training camp and the early games.

In addition, with Trayvon Mullen recovering and coming back from a head and neck injury from late last season, in defacto, Amukamara was insurance for Mullen as well.

However, coach Jon Gruden must have really liked what Arnette was doing in practice, even with the limited drills and limited pad time the Raiders have had this training camp.

Gruden didn’t see a use for Amukamara on this team after what seems like both Mullen and Arnette are good to go for the start of the season.

And with Isaiah Johnson expected to start opposite of Mullen and/or Arnette, the Raiders are betting on the younger guys coming through.

The one loss with Amukamara is his veteran presence and understanding of the game compared to the younger players who are now tasked with taking control of the cornerback position.

The Raiders have made their decision and its time for the young cornerback group to prove Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock made the right choice.

