Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Cornerback Prince Amukamara

Hikaru Kudo

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to Week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

Today, we’re profiling veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara

Veteran Presence in the Secondary

The Raiders were lacking veteran presence going into this season. Without a veteran presence, there is only so much a coach can do with limited experience.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara was picked up from the Bears this past off-season to bring some veteran presence to the Raiders.

A 10-year veteran in the NFL, the former 2011 first-round pick by the Giants has spent time in New York, Jacksonville and Chicago.

The guy is used to moving and learning new playbooks.

On top of that, Amukamara has experience in the postseason. He has appeared in a total of five postseason games. He won Super Bowl XLVI with the Giants, so he has the experience and knowledge of what it takes to become a Super Bowl Champion.

Additionally, last season, the 6-foot, 204-pound cornerback appeared in every game for the Bears for the second consecutive season. He booked a total of 53 stops, forced one fumble and one fumble recovery. He also defended ten passes on the team, second-most on the Bears last year.

Though Amakumara’s career has hopped from place to place, the experience he has on the field is valuable, especially when working with a young secondary group. 

