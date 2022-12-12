Raiders Offensive Players Who Deserve Pro Bowl Voting

We are less than one week away from the NFL Pro Bowl voting coming to a close.

But before all voting methods conclude on Thursday, December 15th, there are some Las Vegas Raiders that should be considered as Pro Bowlers for this season.

The most deserving player on the Silver and Black is running back Josh Jacobs.

The current NFL rushing leader, has carried the ball 269 times for 1,402 yards and 11 touchdowns, with one fumble.

He is currently 203 yards ahead of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, but the “King” currently leads the AFC running back votes with 114,502.

Jacobs has a good chance of being named a Pro Bowler after missing the cut last year.

Another notable player on that list should be wide receiver Davante Adams, who in his first season with the Raiders has already picked up 82 receptions for 1,246 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His receiving yards are ranked third in the league behind Minnesota Vikings Justin Jefferson (1,500 yards) and Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill (1,460 yards) and is tied for the most receiving touchdowns in the league, with 12.

Unfortunately for Adams, both Jefferson (137,826) and Hill (132,100) lead their prospective conferences in voting.

Tackle Kolton Miller may be having one of his best seasons as the Raiders season regresses, but if you look closely on what the Raiders offensive line have done and gone through this season, there’s a ton of credit to be given to the leader of the unit.

He has played a total of 775 snaps, and only allowed four penalties and three sacks.

In this season, he's the seventh-highest graded tackle in the league.

He’s not far behind as the current leader in voting is Terron Armstead with 34,265 votes.

As for the fan vote, it counts one-third of the final determination of the final roster, with players and coaches also voting.

Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed December 21.

This year will welcome a new format to the Pro Bowl festivities.

The weekend will start with a “Pregame” that will feature an NFL FLAG football game and a live Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

The flag football game will host youth championships, and during the weekend, the event will have live musical performances from artists.

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl will conclude with its first-ever AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

The Raiders will host the 2023 Pro Bowl on Sunday, February 5, 2023, 12:00 PM PST.

