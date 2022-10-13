The Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line Keeps on Progressing

At the start of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders started the season shuffling it's offensive lineman across the line.

Nearly ranked in the bottom of the league, and with no cohesiveness, they went out on the field week after week trying to get this high power offense going.

Five weeks into the season, they’re starting to find their identity and are moving up in the rankings.

Pro Football Focus currently has them moving up four spots and ranked No.24 in their latest O-Line rankings.

The Raiders continued to play musical chairs through week five, moving players around like Dylan Parham now lining up at left guard after spending some time at center and right guard.

During the shuffling, eight different linemen have played at least 90 snaps on offense this season, with left tackle Kolton Miller leading the way with 334 snaps.

Four of the eight players have played over 200 snaps, while center Andre James follows them at 197 total offensive snaps. He was sidelined for a few games with a concussion.

Which means, the Raiders are starting to see the top five offensive lineman on the field for the most part.

"I really think they're battling, giving Josh [Jacobs] the opportunity to get started. Some of the plays – we always talk about keeping the line of scrimmage clean and getting the back an opportunity to hit the hole and have an entry point. And I thought that was some really good blocking done up front. I would add Jakob [Johnson] in there, I would add the jumbo tight end did some really good work for us there," said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on the progression of the offensive line.

The Raiders have given up 11 sacks through the first five games.

After giving up five sacks in the first game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders have not allowed no more than two sacks a game.

But even at this rate, they are projected to record 37 sacks in the season.

The progression of the offensive line may continue upward, as the next six games are against teams with a losing record.

The Raiders have a bye week for week six of the NFL season and will return to action in week seven when they host the Houston Texans.

That game kicks off at 1:25 PM PT and can be seen on CBS.

