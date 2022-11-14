Raiders QB Derek Carr Emotional, Frustrated After Week 10 Loss

Pain, frustration and disappointment were shown in the eyes of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr when he addressed the media following his team's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

As pleasant is the feeling of hard work paying off, it hurts just as much when it doesn't.

For Carr, the effort and sacrifice that he pours into this organization week after week has been to no avail, as the Silver and Black find themselves at 2-7 and falling deeper and deeper into irrelevance merely through mid-November.

Carr said he "Wish[es] everybody in that room felt the same way about this place" when it comes to the players' pride as a team.

"We had our leaders -- and it's not even something like crazy -- but we had our leaders address it man-to-man just now," Carr said. "And it was good. It needed to be done, it needed to be said. And I think for me, is I'm always just going to show the way. I'm going to show the way. Show them what it looks like. Show them how hard it is. In the huddle I told them in the second quarter, I said 'It's going to be hard. And we're going to come back and we're going to win this game, I believe it. But it's going to be hard, though. It's not going to be easy. You got to do the hard things.'

"Josh [McDaniels] always preaches: 'Do the hard things right.' And I'm not perfect. I'm never going to be perfect. But the love that I have for this place and the effort I give will be second-to-none. Every time. And so they addressed it, we addressed it. It's not a problem; it was addressed. It was good. But I think the emotion of just nine years of stuff hit me today for how much I really love this place, and it's not going to change anything. I'm going to come in here, I'm going to fight, I'm going to compete next week and that's what I'm going to do."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.