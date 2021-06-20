Raiders Derek Carr: “I’m Playing For One Team And That’s It”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reiterated his commitment to the Silver and Black as he enters his eighth season under center.

"I'm playing for one team, and that's it," Carr said Tuesday via Raiders.com.

"I literally give every bit of energy and effort that I can to this organization."

Carr said that it doesn’t matter whether things are going well or if it’s a struggling time period. He’s giving it all to the Raiders organization.

"My goal when I got here was to give everything I have to this organization, let our fans know that I'm giving it all that I have and I will always continue to do that on-season, offseason and whether the situation is great or not, that's okay," Carr said.

"People can say whatever they want. I know what I've put on film. I know the things I've been able to accomplish and I still want more.”

“There's still more and I want to do it here. I don't want to do it anywhere else."

Since he became a Raider in 2014, he’s constantly fought with Raider Nation as fans are constantly judging Carr’s every move on the field.

Yet entering his eighth season in the NFL, he still knows that Silver and Black is where he calls home.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow praised Carr’s commitment to the Raiders and said he’s the perfect fit for a quarterback.

"That's who you want as a quarterback," Renfrow said via Raiders.com. "That's who you want as a leader. He's going out there to play football. He's doing it because he loves it... He loves football, so he wants to be around us, and he loves the Raiders.”

“That's one thing I've noticed in the three years that I've been with him, that he's definitely had his priorities in line with God coming first, then his family, and then football."

