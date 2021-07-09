Sports Illustrated home
Derek Carr Reveals He Could Live in Las Vegas Forever

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr revealed that he and his wife discussed living in Las Vegas for the rest of their life.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr continues to show his passion for the city of Las Vegas.

Carr stated last month on Raiders.com that he, “Plays for one team and that’s it”.

It’s not just the team that’s important to him though.

Carr loves sin city.

He did admit though that at first, he had no idea what to think about Las Vegas.

"What's crazy about Las Vegas is when my wife and I moved here, obviously I don't know it well, so I didn't know what to think," Carr said via PFF’s “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast”.

"But when we got here, my wife and I and my kids, we fell in love with it. We have the Strip and obviously they have some of the best restaurants, so great date nights my wife and I have had.”

Happy wife = Happy life right? Whether Carr won his wife over with date nights or the entire family slowly fell in love with Las Vegas, now the Carr family never wants to move again.

"My wife and I never thought this, but we were talking about how we could live here for the rest of our life. We really love the city of Las Vegas because it's more than the Strip and the partying and all that kind of stuff.”

“The family atmosphere that happens around outside of all of that has really been awesome."

